Clouds increase on Sunday

Sunday's forecast:

Sunday will start off chilly once again, but under mostly clear skies. Isolated areas of fog are possible for areas in the South Dakota plains. Sunshine and southeast winds early will help warm us up by the lunch hour to reach the mid 40s across the area. Clouds will increase during the afternoon with winds coming in from the northeast. An isolated evening shower is possible for folks in northeast Wyoming or in the western side of the Black Hills. Most will be dry.

Extended forecast:

Monday will be similar to Sunday, though isolated showers look possible for all locations in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will have better chances for showers with temperatures once again in the low 50s. More showers are expected during the day on Wednesday as temperatures will be slightly cooler. Even some snow showers could fall in the Northern Hills and for folks in northeast Wyoming. Accumulations at this time look to be light, but if anything changes, we will let you know!

It will be windy for both Wednesday and Thursday in the area as this system moves out by Wednesday evening. Thursday will see partly cloudy skies, but once again, still windy. Then things become warm and dry for the end of the week into Saturday with highs reaching the 50s and 60s across the area! Spring is making a comeback in the Black Hills!