Cloth masks will prevent touching face, reducing transmission of COVID-19

In addition to social distancing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending everyone wear a cloth face masks whenever you go out into the public.

Basically, anything that covers your mouth and nose helps. This can be as simple as a bandanna over your face, or something like a homemade cloth mask.

The goal is to protect yourself from someone who might be carrying the virus, especially if someone is an asymptomatic carrier, and does not show any signs of being sick.

While the cloth masks will not filter out the viral particles as effectively as a N-95 mask. It is still important because it prevents you from touching your face.

Doctor Nancy Babbitt is a physician at Creekside Medical Clinic and says touching around your nose and face is one of the number one risk factors for getting Coronavirus.

Babbitt also says if everyone is wearing a mask, it will likely reduce the transmission of asymptomatic carriers.

"We really want to wear masks until our curve is flattened and our number of cases reported has peaked, then decreased and flattened for at least two weeks," said Babbitt. "So, I would think here it's going to be another four to six weeks, minimum."

