Closing arguments set for Monday in Garbacz trial

It was a trial that was scheduled to last two weeks but testimony wraps up after just three days.

Closing arguments are now set for Monday in the trial of former Rapid City Catholic priest Marcin Garbacz.

Testimony in the case came to an end Friday after federal prosecutors called 30 witnesses to the stand with the defense calling none.

The 41-year old Garbacz is facing 65 charges including wire fraud, money laundering, transportation of stolen money and filing a false tax return.

Jurors have heard testimony from the former bishop of Rapid City who said Garbacz admitted to him that he stole from church collections and heard a recording of him admitting to the thefts to Rapid City Police.

But in her opening statement, Garbacz's attorney told the jury to pay attention to whether they can prove all of the charges he's facing.

