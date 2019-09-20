Dozens of people attended a Climate Strike protest at Memorial Park in Rapid City today as part of a global climate strike.

Roughly 40 people gathered with signs and chanted "Save Our Planet." Their goal was to spur action to combat climate change.

Karissa Loewen and her 12-year-old-son, Emory, organized the protest. Emory attends West Middle School, and was one of a handful of students attending the protest.

Although the movement is often associated with youth and younger generations, people of all ages attended today's event.

Retired school teacher Shirley Frederick sees protesting for climate health as a productive use of her retirement.

"As a retired teacher, I have time on my hands because I'm not working long hours anymore and I had to stop and think about what the most important thing I could do in my remaining years and I zeroed in on protecting the planet," Frederick said.

For more details on the protests' platform and demands, you can see their website at Strike With Us

