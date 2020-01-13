Clemson and LSU face off in College Football Playoff national championship game

Top-ranked LSU faces No. 3 Clemson for the college football national championship Monday night at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Both sets of Tigers are 14-0, seeking to cap a perfect season.

It's practically a home game for LSU. Its campus is just 90 minutes away and purple-and-gold clad supporters could be found all around New Orleans.

There were plenty of orange-wearing Clemson fans on the streets, hoping their team wins a second straight national championship. A second-story veranda near Jackson Square boasted Clemson flags from its 2016 and 2018 national titles, along with an inflatable Tiger figure.

Clemson is after its third crown in four seasons and its 30th straight victory.

LSU is seeking its first national championship since 2007 and first in the CFP era.

President Donald Trump arrived at the New Orleans Superdome to watch No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson battle square off in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night.

Trump arrived at the domed stadium shortly before the game’s scheduled kickoff. He was accompanied by his wife, first lady Melania Trump and South Carolina U.S. senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. Graham and Scott are Republican, like the president.

Trump predicted that it will be a “great game” as he departed the White House.

Trump is familiar with LSU. He attended a November game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, when the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide.

The president hosted many of Clemson’s players and coaches at the White House in January 2019 after the team won the 2018 national championship.

