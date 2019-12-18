Clearing warrants one name at a time at Lakota Nation Invitational

A program is sweeping through Lakota Nation Invitational clearing people's names one at a time.

After some success last year, the one-stop shop is resolving active warrants to help prevent Native Americans from sitting behind bars.

Singing, dancing and plenty of cheers is what you will find at Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI). But there is one booth you may not expect to see and yet it's helping change lives by clearing people's names who have active warrants.

"No longer have to worry about jeopardizing their job, their employment, their welfare, the safety, the well-being of their children, their families. It's gone," Erik Bringswhite, I Am Legacy founder, said.

Returning to LNI, the convenient booth helps people on a case by case basis.

"maybe they didn't have transportation or maybe they didn't have daycare that day, there's all kinds of barriers and we recognize that those factors exist," Deputy State's Attorney Carolyn Olson said.

Olson said the program ends up also helping law enforcement by carving out more time for them to focus on higher level crimes instead. She called it a win-win.

For about a year and a half, I Am Legacy and the Pennington County judicial system partnered up to create the warrant resolution program and have relieved more than 1,100 people from active warrants.

"I am really proud of that. I think our whole county should be proud of that," Olson said.

Olson said there are about 5,500 active warrants in the county. About 84 percent of those warrants are misdemeanors, she said nearly half of those are low-level cases like traffic tickets and lack of insurance cases.

Though Native Americans comprise about 7 percent of the state's population, they make up 31 percent of the adult population incarcerated, according to the ACLU.

Bringswhite said those statistics are "alarming."

"I feel personally jail is misused as a deterrent and it's not always justice," he said.

The booth will be available for all the days the event is taking place at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, which will be from December 18 to December 21.

If someone has questions about how to clear their name from an active warrant and missed the booth or cannot visit Rapid City, the person can call Warrant Resolution at 1-800-262-2149.