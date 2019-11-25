Clear sidewalks of ice and snow

If you need a forceful reminder to clear your sidewalk of ice and snow, this is it.

Rapid City has an ordinance that states the homeowner is responsible for keeping sidewalks, fronting or abutting a lot, free from snow and ice at all times. In the event that ice can’t be cleared away, homeowners need to spread a de-icing substance on the walk.

If snow and ice is not removed, the city can do the job and then charge the homeowner. And don’t look for a written reminder. The city is not required to give you one.

"It's a safety issue. As many people know, it doesn't take long for a snow-covered sidewalk to turn to ice with even limited traffic," said Matt Owczarek, Rapid City Code Enforcement Division supervisor. “It is the obligation of the homeowner to keep their sidewalks safe for pedestrian travel."

Owczarek also reminds people not to plow or shovel snow onto public sidewalks, streets or other public property. Also, make sure the snow you pile up can’t melt and run off onto sidewalks and streets where it can freeze, creating a hazard.

