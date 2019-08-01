Cleanup assistance hotline to assist those impacted by spring storms

South Dakota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters has created a Cleanup Assistance Hotline to assist South Dakotans with cleanup or debris removal as a result of the winter storm and flooding this year.

The phone number is 605-519-5413. The hotline will operate through Aug. 9.

The hotline is staffed by volunteers. Callers should leave their phone numbers for a call back by volunteers.

Volunteers can help with mucking and gutting homes (removal of dry wall, carpet, etc.), debris removal and other cleanup activities. The hotline will match requests with volunteer partners and will attempt to accommodate as many requests as possible with the volunteer resources available.

Calling the hotline is not the same as registering with FEMA for possible disaster assistance. Residents who were impacted by the severe weather March 13-April 26 are encouraged to register with FEMA. Homeowners and renters with disaster-related damages can contact FEMA by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585), registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. To find locations of centers, visit www.fema.gov/DRC.