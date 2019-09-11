Classic wheels roll under vintage aircraft at SD Air & Space Museum

Wings and wheels combine for a South Dakota Air & Space Museum fundraising event.

The museum will host its third annual Menholt Auto Group Wings & Wheels benefit car show Saturday, Sept. 14.

The show gives people an opportunity to park classic cars, motorcycles and specialty vehicles next to – and in some cases beneath – rater vintage military aircraft.

While participants pay $20 in a registration fee, the show is free for spectators. All proceeds benefit the museum.

The Wings & Wheels show serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum.

Several other events will take place inside the museum during the car show. A scale model car show hosted by Black Hills Scale Modelers will run throughout the day in Gallery 3, and will include a make-&-take model table for children and young adults. The South Dakota Military History Forum will hold its monthly presentation in Gallery 1 starting at 9 a.m.

The show coincides with Box Elder’s Salute to Ellsworth festivities, also taking place Saturday from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. at the Box Elder City Hall.

