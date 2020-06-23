Classic cars flex their beauty in Hill City

The Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club made their way to the Visitor Center just outside Hill City for a social distancing gathering -- and a photo opportunity to not only show off their classic rides but the beauty of the Hills.

Nearly 30 members of the club came out to stretch their legs and boost the morale of onlooker -- while also enjoying the nice weather in the area.

For the club, being able to enjoy the hospitality of the Heart of the Hills and get together with friends served as some much needed four-wheel therapy

".What a lovely evening, the Black Hills are always beautiful, we have a great spot to take our pictures. This is just a great evening," Says, Dave Hintz, President Counts of the Cobblestone Car Club

Hintz added that they do a cruise like this once a month during the summer and fall season

