Clashes continue between tribes and Governor Kristi Noem on checkpoint removal

Governor Kristi Noem and the tribes continue to clash about the removal of checkpoints. Both sides standing firm on their decision Monday.

After an emergency meeting Monday night, Oglala Sioux Tribe issued an emergency 72 hour lockdown for the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Oglala Sioux Tribe posted a video on their Facebook page explaining the emergency ordinance.

In that video, Karen Eagle, public information officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe said there are two positive cases of COVID-19 in the Wounded Knee district.

Eagle said according to Indian Health Service the two people are in the same household.

Governor Kristi Noem wants the checkpoints on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe to be removed.

Noem announcing Monday in a press conference that she is not backing down with her ultimatum of legal action.

"But we will be taking action so we can get some clarity to how to move forward," Noem said.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner reiterates Monday the checkpoints will stay in place in effort to protect their people.

Protection is the same reason Noem issued her demand. She said she received some complaints from people, some non-tribal individuals, about being turned away.

"I am getting reports from travelers, from businesses, from ranchers in the area and those within D-O-T and other state agencies that these checkpoints have been an issue with allowing those types of services to get through," Noem said.

However, state representative Peri Pourier said it's not a tribal member versus non-tribal member issue.

"Members themselves have been turned away," she said. "If they do not have an essential purpose. There are certain protocols and parameters that they do have to follow at the border checkpoints and it affects members just as much as it would affect non-members."

Noem said she discussed the removal of checkpoints with the tribes for more than a month.

But Bear Runner says two weeks ago he sent a letter to Noem asking for more protection and did not get a response back.

On Saturday, 17 state lawmakers, including Pourier, signed a letter and sent it to Noem saying she cannot forcefully remove the checkpoints and more communication is what is needed.

"No one on our reservation wants to sacrifice our grandma, our nephew, our son and daughter. We have one positive case here in this area as we are speaking right now and we want to keep it that way," Pourier said.