City's summer tourism trolley parked for the season

The Rapid City View Trolley will stay in the garage this summer.

The city canceled the trolley runs due to social distancing rules and budget impacts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city release. The trolley was suspended for June and this week the decision was made to drop the entire summer season.

"The Trolleys provided riders with a relaxing tour of city sites. However, with COVID's impacts on the city budget and challenges to meet staff and social distancing requirements on the trolleys, we just can't justify operating this summer," said Megan Gould, manager of the Rapid Transit System, which oversees and operates the City View Trolley. "Our main focus this summer will be on our traditional RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride services."

The trolley has run every summer since 2007. Last year, 6,377 people used it to tour the city, including with 15 stops along the way.

