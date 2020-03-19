City reminds people to remove sump pumps from sewer system

Rapid City Public Works Director Dale Tech said people who used sump pumps during the winter need to take them back off the city's sewer system.

Sump pumps remove ground water from buildings and drain into yards or streets, and should be kept separate from the sewer system to prevent backups.

The city does allow people to get permits to connect their sump pumps during the winter months when discharging water into the street could create icy road conditions. But, these pumps should be disconnected in the spring.

"If you have a sump pump hooked to our sanitary sewer system, you need to get it disconnected," said Tech. "It can have a lot of negative impacts to your neighbor or even yourself if we get another wet year. There may be some backups and certainly it's a contributing factor to have sump pump discharge going into the sanitary sewer."

Anyone violating the city ordinances for sump pumps faces a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

If you have any questions, call Rapid City Engineering Services at 605-394-4154.