City open's first outdoor pool of the season

It didn't seem very likely yesterday that the first opening of one of Rapid City's outdoor pools would happen on schedule...

Roosevelt Swim Center's 50 meter pool opened up to the public today and it may not have been filled up to the brim with swimmers but the City's lifeguards are looking forward to this year's swim season and are more than ready to do their job.

"Being a lifeguard is super fun," said Erika Akers, pool manager at Horace Mann Pool, "it's just a really good job that we can give back to the community and keep all of the kids safe at the pools and really just kind of get to know the community as we're out here."

Sentiments echoed by lifeguard Tanner Smith, this is his second year as a lifeguard for the city.

"I look forward to just working outside, being under the sun and then working with a lot of kids," said Smith. "Just seeing all the kids come in is really fun and just watching them have fun and keeping them safe."

Parkview Pool will open Thursday, Horace Man Pool will open Friday, and Sioux Park's Jimmy Hilton pool will open on June 8. The outdoor pools will open from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Those with passes can get into the pools early at 11:30 a.m.

