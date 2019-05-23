City observes National Public Works Week

In observance of National Public Works Week, Rapid City's Public Works Department celebrated by holding a Public Works Day event at Main Street Square Thursday.

People were able to get up close to the equipment that they probably see on the streets just about every day and talk to the crews that operate them.

A street sweeper, sanding truck and mini excavator were on display among other static displays and tools used to maintain the City's service systems. Whether it's how they operate the city landfill, maintain quality water or how they keep the streets plowed during winter, all of that information was at hand.

"It's nice to be recognized and it's an opportunity for the public to meet some of the folks that do the work and usually they're just kind of faceless and driving by in trucks and those kind of things so this is an opportunity for people to come down and visit with the people that actually do some of the work," said Dave Van Cleave, Rapid City Water Reclamation superintendent.

Their are five departments within the Public Works Division, this includes Rapid Transit Division, Solid Waste Division, Street Division, Water Division and Water Reclamation Division.

