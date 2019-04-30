City looks to spend $1.42 million in infrastructure repairs

In Rapid City, one ongoing concern for motorists is the quality of the roads. 7 roads in particular, that hundreds of people driving across every day, are being targeted with city funds.

"This agenda has a number of items on it. You'll continue to see other street projects on it throughout the year that pop up," says Dale Tech the director of Rapid City Public Works.

On that agenda? $460,000 in the Fountain Plaza Drive and Rand Road area, $400,000 around Cambell street to upgrade pavement, and those are just the high dollar projects.

But how does the city chose which projects to tackle first?

"We try to focus our dollars on streets that just need repair. That makes them last a lot longer and that's a much more efficient way to spend our infrastructure dollars. Some streets that are failed you can't repair them, you have to replace," says Tech.

Yes, this means more construction, more one lane areas, and the cones but the majority of construction sites will be done by the end of this fall.

"A lot of people don't like the cones out on the streets, however, we've got to do that. If we don't do that then we're not doing our job," says Tech.

Here's a detailed list of the projects-

**Fountain Plaza Drive and Rand Road: This pavement rehabilitation project will remove existing asphalt pavement and replace with new asphalt pavement and base course. The project area includes Fountain Plaza Drive from N. Plaza Drive to S. Plaza Drive; S. Plaza Drive from Rand Road to Fountain Plaza Drive; and Rand Road from S. Plaza Drive to Commerce Road. Estimated cost of the project is $460,000. Upon authorization and bid approval, the project could be completed by late fall.

**Cambell Street: This project calls for pavement rehabilitation on Cambell Street between E. Omaha and E. St. Patrick Street. The project includes spall repair, joint sealing and panel replacement with an estimated cost of $400,000. Upon bid award, the project is scheduled to begin this spring with completion by the end of the year.

**Chip Seal Projects: This project would award $300,000 to chip seal various streets and water/sewer operations facilities throughout Rapid City, including the Viking Drive area, West Boulevard area, Fairhaven area, Field View Drive area, Red Rock Meadows lift station, Skyline Reservoir, Terracita Reservoir and the Country Road Lift Station. Work would be completed by this fall.

St. Cloud Reconstruction Project: The Committee will consider authorizing an agreement for $166,794 between the City and Sperlich Consulting, Inc. for engineering services for this project, which calls for reconstruction of St. Cloud Street from Fifth Street to Highland Court. The reconstruction will include the upper road section connecting to Signal Drive and may include portions of the lower road section which currently terminates near the Third Street intersection. The reconstruction is needed due to the existing condition of the pavement and would include subgrade stabilization, new curb and gutter, asphalt, guardrail, and water main replacement throughout the project area.

Disk Drive/Haines Avenue Intersection: The Committee will consider authorizing an agreement between the City and FMG Engineering, Inc. for $108,322 for construction and observation services for this project.

Healing Way Water Main: The Committee will consider authorizing an oversize agreement to increase the water main from eight inches to 12 inches in Addison Avenue east of Healing Way at a cost not to exceed $27,255.

Wildwood Area Reconstruction: The Committee will consider authorizing the City to seek proposals for professional services for the Wildwood Area Reconstruction Projects, which involves the Sunburst Drive, Una Del Drive and S. Wildwood areas and calls for expansion of water and sewer mains, reconstruction of water mains, drainage analysis and street replacement including guardrail installation as necessary.