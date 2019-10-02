City looks at refinancing 2011 airport bonds

In 2011 Rapid City took out a bond on behalf of the Rapid City Regional Airport to do a $19 million renovation project to the terminal -- that was then completed in 2012.

The interest rates on the bonds are low and the city is looking to refinance the bonds, which would save the city more than $3.4 million.

The move was approved by the legal and finance committee that Pauline Sumption is on, but discussion on the issue isn't over yet.

"It's go to council Monday night and then the airport board will do a similar resolution basically agreeing to what the council done because its airport revenue and the bond oversees them they also have to concur that they will refinance them," says Sumption.

Right now, the airport is doing a new remodeling project.