City government offices under construction

The third floor of the former City/ School Administration building is under significant renovations, with the end goal to be better organized and have a more efficient flow between related offices.

Originally built in 1987, the building has seen minimal renovations over the past 32 years.

Once the renovations are complete, the mayor's office and support staff, human resources, and information technology departments will all be housed in the same building

The project is expected to cost about $4 million.

Mayor Steve Allender says the renovation is almost a complete overhaul in some respects.

"I'm glad to see it being done, but this is, in fact, a typical project, where we make due over and over and over, decade after decade, until now, some massive change has to be made," said Allender.

The City also pointed out that they are trying to recycle as much material, like doors, as possible to keep costs down and reduce the environmental impact.

