City fireworks display postponed

Rapid City officials have canceled their annual Fourth of July fireworks display due to severe weather.

The Rapid City Fire Department made the announcement 8:30PM on Thursday. The display was set to get underway around 9PM at Executive Golf Course.

Shortly after the tweet, heavy rain pounded Rapid City. Meanwhile, there were at least two tornado warning and a flash flood warning for parts of the Black Hills at the time.

The display is postpone and is expected to continue on July 5th.