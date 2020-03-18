City extends building closures and urges public to practice social distancing

The City of Rapid City is extending building closures and urging people to pay their bills online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says Roosevelt Swim Center, Roosevelt Park Ice Arena and West and South Middle School community gyms will be closed until further notice.

As for paying your utility bills or even parking tickets, rather than walking into City Hall, the city is urging citizens to go to the west side of the building and use the night depository payment box instead.

Residents facing shut-off notices from the City will not have their utility services and solid waste collections suspended, however late fees for non-payment will continue to accrue.

Residents are encouraged to use the online automatic payment system to pay utility bills.

If you visit the self-service portal, you will need to know your account number and customer number to register, both of which can be found on your most recent utility bill.

People can also call (605) 394-4125 or visit the Water Division's page.

If you have to pay for parking tickets, you can go online.

If you have questions regarding building permits, air quality permits or development applications, contact the City's Community Development Department at (605) 394-4120.

"When we come out of this we want to make sure they are continuing to re-roof their home and bringing in their development applications so we don't want to stall on any of those things because when we come through this and life comes back to some kind of order, we want to hit the ground running," Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.

Though public transit is still available, Shoemaker says they are noticing dramatic declines in passengers using Rapid Ride and the Dial A Ride system.

But if you're feeling a little bored, you can still enjoy the trails since they are still open for the public.