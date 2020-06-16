City council votes to reopen Rapid City and remove restrictions

The Rapid City Council voted to remove restrictions and rules placed on businesses due to COVID-19.

In Monday's 7-2 vote, the Rapid City Council agreed to remove guidelines they set in place back in April. The 2 "no" votes cited concerns about a second wave of COVID cases hitting South Dakota. Although the restrictions were lifted, people plan to continue current safety measures.

"You know we'll open one more till probably once we get the acrylic in place and that sort of thing, but we're going to keep our sanitation stations. We're still going to do our disinfectant wipes continually and in our tight spaces we're still going to limit the number of people that can come in," said Dan Tribby, Prairie Edge general manager.

Prairie Edge Trading Company shut their doors for a short time, but reopened with modified hours. Since then, they've continued to add more hours but other businesses have continued to keep their operations limited.

"For me personally, being high risk and having a husband that's high risk, I don't feel that it's a good time for us to change what we're doing. But I'm watching and I'm thinking about how we're going to do it so I intend to go back to regular operation as soon as I feel it's good," said Peggy Kelly, Mostly Chocolates owner.

Both Tribby and Kelly said they're happy to see things opening up but will continue to be cautious.

"We can't really do anything about what happens outside the building but when folks come in here we still want to keep everyone safe. Whether you're going on to Yellowstone or your going home at night as an employee, we want you to stay safe,:" said Tribby.

The city council said they feel the restrictions put in place were effective in giving the hospital time to prepare for future patients and to educate the public.