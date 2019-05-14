City conducts smoke testing on sanitary sewer system

Rapid City utility maintenance personnel and crews with Ferber Engineering Company, Inc., conducted smoke testing on sanitary sewers in the Robbinsdale Area Tuesday.

They are trying to zero in on a problem that's been happening for the past few years with stormwater infiltrating the sanitary sewer system. The crews were slated to test in the area for the next two days but were able to finish up early. They identified 3 cleanouts that need to be repaired but for the most part infrastructure in the area is in good condition. They do have an idea though to what the cause is.

"One of the issues we think we may be experiencing is perhaps people are utilizing sump pumps and putting the sump pump material into their sanitary sewer system," said Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communications coordinator, "which they can do on a limited basis in the wintertime but when we get into the spring and summer they're not supposed to do that. So that might be our culprit but we're going to continue to look at that issue."

The city will continue to monitor the situation and rule out any other issues that may be the cause of the sanitary sewer back up.