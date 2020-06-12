City Council to vote whether or not to extend COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

On Monday, the Rapid City Council will hear resolutions regarding the emergency business COVID-19 restrictions that were passed in March, then extended into April.

The council will consider two versions. The main difference between the two is that one "encourages" people to practice diligent behavior, whereas the other mandates social distancing. If passed, the rules would be extended to July 10.

One of the many businesses effected by the measures is Perfect Hanging Gallery on Main Street.

"The last couple of months have been interesting," said Chance Whelchel, owner of Perfect Hanging Gallery. "We've just been trying to adapt, keep our customers in the loop of what we're doing, and trying to be responsible, trying to keep everyone safe."

Whelchel said his business has been using social media to sell packages, while doing curb-side pickup. They also ask customers to wear masks, only allow four people in the store at a time, wipe surfaces, and minimize the contact customers have with products-- all things suggested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No matter what the City Council decides, Whelchel said he will support the decision.

"I feel like the City Council is probably taking advice from medical professional and the state, so they're probably going to make the best decision for us that they know how to," said Whelchel

We reached out to the City Council members.

Ward 2 alderman Richie Nordstrom is hesitant in lifting the restrictions.

"We haven't reached the apex of cases in Pennington County," said Nordstrom.

Ward 4 alderman Lance Lehmann and Ward 3 alderman Greg Strommen both think people are sensible enough to make their own choices.

Lehmann doesn't want the extension because he thinks Rapid City citizens understand social distancing measures.

Strommen says the goal was to flatten the curve and it is "the time to take a look at removing restrictions if appropriate."