City Council members react to Lisa Modrick's removal

On Tuesday, the Rapid City Council voted ward 1 alderwoman Lisa Modrick off of the council in an 8-2 vote for a code of conduct violation.

The special council session started with the playing two recordings-- one of a meeting between Airport Board President Darren Haar, and former Alderwoman Lisa Modrick, and the second, a meeting which included Mayor Steve Allender after Modrick reported that she felt threatened by Haar.

After hearing both recordings and statements from both sides and the general public, the council disagreed with Modrick's claim that she was threatened in the first meeting.

A ward 4 alderman says he hopes actions like this show the public that the City Council does not gloss over wrongdoings.

"It was an emotional process yesterday," said Lance Lehmann, Rapid City Council ward 4. "And I voted the way I did because we were there for a Code of Conduct complaint, we weren't there to judge Lisa Modrick's life, we were there for the Code of Conduct complaint, and I think the evidence pointed towards removal."

Another alderman says this whole matter boils down to trust and sets a precedent for the community.

"If we didn't do some kind of trust re-building, and the process and re-building trust within the community, I think that trust is very critical within the city of Rapid City," said Ritchie Nordstrom, Rapid City Council ward 2.

One alderwoman thinks the climate of this day and age was a factor that could have easily been mis-applied to this situation.

"In the age of Me Too, I think it's important that we as a Council say just by nature of your gender, it doesn't make you right," said Darla Drew, Rapid City Council ward 5. "We had to look at the facts and we did and we found that her allegations simply did not support what was on Darren's tape."

Bill Evans from ward 2 and Lisa Modrick were the two city council members who voted to keep Modrick on the council.

Evans felt that not all of the proper questions were asked.

Now that there is a ward 1 position open, Mayor Steve Allender explained the city's options moving forward.

"What happens with ward one now, is we are calculating the legal time of announcing and collecting petitions and the time allotted for early voting and all of that," said Allender. "And what we believe is that we will not be able to make the ward one election coincide with the June primary election. The dates, the requirements are just off, so we will be visiting with the council and discussing options of how to take care of that opening."

Allender says the worst case scenario, there will be a special election, but there are other options available.

