City Council approves use changes of Roosevelt Swim Center

The Rapid City Council unanimously approved changes in use for Roosevelt Swim Center on Monday.

Swimmers at Roosevelt Swim Center in Rapid City, S.D.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department has worked with local swim teams on the priority use policy at the Swim Center on weeknights during peak hours.

The goal was to divide the lanes among the swim teams, as well as clearly define the times for the open public.

The new policy will also let the Parks and Recreation Department solve any scheduling or allotment issues based on the number of swimmers registered on each roster without having to take those changes to the council for approval.

In a release from the City, the approved changes are:

-Monday through Thursday from 4 – 5 P.M., all eight lanes will be available for the teams to share. This gives each team an additional lane from what they have had and will allow them to spread out the swimmers into a larger area.

-Monday through Thursday from 5 – 6:30 P.M., all eight lanes will be available for public lap swim and City programming. Teams will lose the one lane each team had during this block of time.

-Monday through Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30 P.M., all eight lanes will be available for the teams to share. This gives each team an additional lane from what they have had and again, will allow them to spread out their swimmers.

-We will keep the pool open for an additional hour each day from 8:30 – 9:30 P.M., with all eight lanes available for public open/lap swim.

A local coach is happy about the change, especially since there have been up to 20 swimmers in one lane.

"It means a lot more space, but it means also we can grow as a team and that our kids will be safe while they swim in lanes," said John Kramer, head coach, Rapid City Racers Swim Team. "Up to this point, we've been very, very crowded, the city has finally come through for us."

The approved changes will go into effect on January 20.