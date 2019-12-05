Christmas trees fill the capitols halls

Christmas trees fill the capitol building in Pierre, lighting up every hallway.

More than eighty trees deck the halls -- decorated by organizations and people across South Dakota for visitors and lawmakers to enjoy.

This year's theme was "Hometown Christmas" -- featuring trees designed to represent the best of South Dakota's cities and towns. One yuletide decoration was even made out of books.

And capitol employee Uncle Matt said projects like this can brighten up the entire state.

"I've seen forty-nine state capitols and I can vouch that South Dakota is the cleanest, the most beautiful, the best kept, and certainly the most beautiful," said Matt.

You can check out the trees until December 26th.

