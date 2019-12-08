Christmas came early in Hermosa

Sunday morning, Hermosa's Museum hosted its annual fundraiser with holiday cheer which had people saying.

"Oh my gosh it's Christmas in Hermosa," said treasurer Leta Campbell.

Part of the money raised is for educational programs and preserving the town's history and it's all in a fun way.

Children played games like basketball and golf while others racked up tickets to do some holiday shopping of their own.

"And we have a Santa store set up so that the kids go shopping and they can buy toys, they can buy gifts for mom and dad or brother and sister. It's just a wonderful time," said Campbell.

While one gymnasium was geared for the kids, another gym was set for the adults.

In the other gym, dozens of vendors set up side by side selling holiday gifts from sports gear to clothes to home decor, there was something for everyone.

This event isn't just fun and games. It's helping to create Hermosa as a staple in the Black Hills community.

Beverly Groth is a board member.

"It's really a mainstay and we hope people will become even more so of our community. A place where people can go learn about our history and celebrate living in a small community, which is a good thing," said Groth.

The other half of the funds raised at the event will go toward renovations to the museum to attract more visitors to the small town.

But the museum isn't the only one raising money, the Custer High School Rodeo team where Jessica Woodward is a member, heated up the oven for a delicious cause.

"All the proceeds go to helping our team, like if a kid goes to nationals, helping pay for our national trip and any other rodeo events that we do sometimes," said Woodward.

Last year this fundraiser sent two kids to nationals but the team says they hopes to send more members this year.

The museum is looking for more volunteers to help out with fundraising. They hold meetings every second Monday of every month at 6:30 in the evening at the Hermosa Town Office Basement.

