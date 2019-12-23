Christmas Night of Lights at Storybook Island

Monday night was the last night before Christmas the Storybook Island hosted a traditional holiday lights display.

For three dollars, people entered the world of fantasy and bright lights at the theme park, Storybook Island, off of Sheridan Lake Road.

Crowds lined up to see this year's Christmas Night of Lights as they sipped on hot cocoa and took pictures with Santa.

Families waved as they boarded the festive train ride as it made it's rounds around the park.

One visitor, Alexis Sullivan, said growing up she remembers visiting the event annually. Now, the nostalgic moment is a custom she can share with her two children.

"I just love seeing all the happy smiling faces. It's really nice. It gives you a lot of Christmas cheer especially when you get caught up in all the hustle and bustle kind of feeling, like 'oh my gosh there is only so many days til Christmas' and you don't feel that Christmas spirit. But being here really makes you feel all the joy of Christmas," Sullivan said.

Storybook Island will be closed for the next two days but will reopen on December 26. The light display will officially end on December 31.