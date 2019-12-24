Christmas Eve hustle and bustle Rapid City Regional Airport travel

According to AAA, Americans are traveling more this year than ever. It's almost a four percent increase compared to last year.

But what does the hustle and bustle look like at the Rapid City Regional Airport?

A packed parking lot and plenty of people gathered at baggage claim, signs of holiday travel in full swing.

An airport worker said Tuesday morning it was packed. Nearly 140 passengers lined up to board a flight to Denver.

According to TripAdvisor, 56 percent of people they surveyed are going out of town this holiday season.

As travelers arrived, open arms greeted them.

But there was also a "Welcome Home Daddy" sign waiting for a special traveler. One of the best Christmas gifts a military family could ask for.

Five-year-old Warren and two-year-old Evelyn waited for their father to return after a 9-month deployment by the NAVY.

"We weren't sure he was going to make it back in time because he got hung up a couple of places. I guess it all worked out," the children's mother said.

Flights from Chicago seem to be hung up too. Dense fog is the main culprit at the O'hare International Airport keeping flights from taking off.

The stress doesn't stop there. Michelle Sosa experienced some baggage troubles on her way from Dallas to Rapid City.

"You know how it is in the holidays there's not a lot of workers but it's a lot more busy. My bag got caught in the shuffle," Sosa said.

The TripAdvisor survey also said 10 percent of the people traveling are leaving Tuesday for the holidays.

The Flight Tracker 24map seems to support this statistics as the travel continues on this Christmas Eve.