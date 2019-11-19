Children learn safety tips in effort to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women

A couple of advocates of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women group presented awareness in a different way to middle school students.

West Middle School students, many from the Ateyapi mentoring program, learned about the gruesome details of cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.

Though the goal is not to instill fear, raising awareness about the issue to a young generation may help tackle it.

Members of the advocacy group discussed safety tips children can start doing now like walking home with a buddy, no interactions with strangers, and even being more cautious about what to post on social media.

"The different apps that are used today use location and so when you start posting pictures of you and your friends, say you're at school, it's really easy to recognize where you go to school. Obviously, they are going to know your school schedules, different things like that. That are really easy to come across," Sunny Readbear, an MMIW community organizer, said.

Readbear said sometimes males feel they cannot join the MMIW efforts but said they can start by helping provide opportunities for females to speak their truth.