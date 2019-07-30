Childhood development is the focus of this collaborative expansion

A project four years in the making is finally coming to an end and the focus is early childhood development.

The YMCA partnered with Rapid City Area Schools to expand its childcare program, which will add 167 spaces for children.

The move to the former Black Hills Corporation building will be completed in about two weeks when the YMCA finishes furnishing and unpacking.

The YMCA and R-C-A-S each have four floors in the eight-story building on Ninth Street.

The school district already completed its transition into the building.

"Everything that you see here, the acquisition and the renovating, it's all donated dollars, of course, we're very thankful to be one of many great Vision Fund projects, and along with that we've have great support from so many wonderful people in the community, so this is all done with contributed dollars," said Roger Gallimore, Executive Director of YMCA Rapid City.

The YMCA of Rapid City is one of eight YMCA's in the country chosen to pilot an early learning equity program, which has already proven to be successful among families.

The early learning program will begin September 3 and feature secure access to the building, which allows parents entry using key fobs.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of August.