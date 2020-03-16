Childcare providers need to be cautious due to COVID-19 pandemic

The South Dakota Department of Social Services wants childcare providers to take precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Childcare facilities are a vital link to supporting working families,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a release Monday.

“It is crucial that this system be prepared to handle the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic situation so families, especially medical and emergency personnel, can continue working while their children are cared for and kept safe,” the governor said.

Some of the CDC recommended steps include:

• Cover coughs, stay home when sick, wash hands

• Limit entry to the facility or home (have children dropped off at the door)

• Assess risks with staff and parents

• Do not admit sick children or childcare staff

• Postpone or cancel events

• Do a “deep clean” and keep regular cleaning discipline

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

