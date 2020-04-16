Cheyenne River Tribe stays hopeful on halting Keystone XL Pipeline

Harold Frazier, the Chairman of Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, says he's glad to hear that a Keystone XL Pipeline permit is cancelled by a U.S. judge on Wednesday. Fraizer then reiterates their main reasons for opposing the pipeline: for one, the water they drink comes from the Missouri River and he believes the pipeline would pollute their vital water resources. This, in a way, echoes Montana Chief District Judge Brian Morris, who revokes the permit on Wednesday for not seeing adequate consideration of the environmental impact on the rivers the pipeline crosses. Although this ruling doesn't completely shut down the construction, Frazier says he is hopeful, as there is another court hearing on Thursday, and he is looking forward to its results. "Rosebud Tribe and Fort Belknap are bringing arguments in court and I'm really confident in what they are doing and I support [them] ." The Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Fort Belknap also voice their concern about the health risks posed by outside workers coming to tribal communities during the pandemic. There's a teleconference hearing Thursday to decide if the construction should be halted. "We've taken actions here to protect our borders...," Chairman Frazier says of the Tribe's measures in the virus outbreak, "that is a big concern of ours, we just couldn't believe that they are allowing this work to continue even though we're facing the pandemic."

In addition to concerns for their health and their water resources, Frazier says, the pipeline goes through their treaty lands, so tribal consent should matter in this issue.