Checking your smoke alarms

It's almost that time of year again when we spring forward and change our clocks.

Not only should you switch your clocks an hour forward, but it's also a good reminder check to see if your smoke alarms are properly working.

Fire and life safety specialist for the Rapid City Fire department, Monica Colby, says people should check their detectors at least once a year, and even recommends checking them once a month.

Colby also says: if your home smoke alarm is more than ten years old, it should be replaced.

"You want to make sure that you have done your very best to keep your family safe. That everyone knows about the fire and that everybody knows how to get out, and you've kept everyone safe," says Colby.

Colby also encourages people to check their carbon monoxide alarm.