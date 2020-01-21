Chatting with the reigning Miss Black Hills Stock Show Queen

Back in 2019, Carrietta Schalesky earned the title of Miss Black Hills Stock Show Queen. She joined us on Good Morning KOTA Territory Tuesday morning to talk about her journey.

Schalesky started competing in princess competitions when she was 5 years old. Her mom was a rodeo queen back in the 1980s, so it was almost a family tradition as her sister also competed alongside her.

This past year as Miss Black Hills Stock Show Queen has been pretty busy. Schalesky said she put around 15,000 miles on her car for how much traveling she's done around the state and region.

The 2020 Miss Black Hills Stock Show Queen contest is Saturday, February 1. It starts with horsemanship at 8 a.m. and ends with the crowning during the Stockman's Banquet & Ball around 7 p.m. The public is allowed to attend all events except for the interview with judges mid-morning.

