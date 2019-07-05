Shining a light on the Chapel in the Hills

There's beauty all around the Black Hills but one gem that often gets overlooked is at the Chapel in the Hills.

Originator and preacher Doctor Harry R. Gregerson dreamt of building the chapel in the 1960s.

Now surrounded by a Rapid City housing development, the chapel is an exact replica of the famous Borgund stavkirke in Norway.

Taking more than a decade to build, the Rapid City version has intricate details that were built in Norway and flown into town.

The Chapel in the Hills is named top places to see in South Dakota, but the managing director says she's surprised to hear that many people who've been in the Black Hills for years didn't even know the chapel existed.

"I think it's just a matter of sometimes we don't take time to notice the beauty of things that are really really close by. We're planning our lives to travel and go see things, but sometimes we ignore what's right out here in our backyard,"says Joyce Kringen the managing director of the Chapel in the Hills.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Chapel in the Hills, with Norwegian inspired events starting Friday, July 5th.

