Changes to Sturgis ambulance policy could improve response times

Every second counts during an emergency, which is why delays in response times could mean the difference between life and death.

"If I'm the one, or my family member's the one laying there, I don't want to wait for someone to come from home, it's a good 7 minutes before they're going to leave the station, that means it's going to be up to 10, 15, 20 minutes before they're to you," said Shawn Fischer, director of the Sturgis Ambulance.

In the past, ambulances were called to the same addresses, sometimes several times a week.

"This really is a response to try to make sure that our emergency services are able to operate as efficiently as possible, that this really makes sure as user fee-based service that when people are chronically using the service, they're actually paying for it," said Daniel Ainslie, city manager of Sturgis.

These lift-assists aren't always medically necessary, meaning crews weren't able to respond to other calls.

While city officials don't want people to leave their family homes, they do want people to stay as safe as possible.

"For individual residences, we'll still continue to provide one lift-assist for free throughout an entire calendar year, beyond that then it's a staggered rate fee, and for a congregate housing, such as assisted living or anything like that, it would be one free for the entire facility," Ainslie said.

With an aging Baby Boomer population requiring more assistance, Spearfish and Custer also charge for these types of services.

"If we do not charge, we don't have the money available to buy new ambulances, to buy the equipment, to supply the education to our crew, to supply a standby crew to respond, I personally find it scary to think that an individual could lay on the ground while our crew is on another call," Fischer said.

The city also said the new policy ensures staff at assisted-living homes are providing the services their residents pay for, while allowing EMS crews to focus on the unexpected, like car crashes and heart attacks.

