Champion lamb under investigation for performance-enhancing drug use

In Ohio, the grand champion and reserve champion for every market species must be drug-tested before it goes to slaughter.

The state’s Department of Agriculture is investigating a grand champion lamb in Logan County after it tested positive for diuretics.

Not only could drugs give the animals an unfair advantage come competition time, they could also get people sick if the animal is ever sold for food.

“Diuretics tend to obviously somewhat dehydrate the animal. It makes the muscles stronger or feel tighter. So it’s an unfair advantage,” said Tony Forshey, state veterinarian.

It’s not clear if the drugs got there on purpose or by accident. Either way, the state veterinarian said anyone in 4H should know better.

“We don’t know how it got in there, and we may never know. But it’s the exhibitor’s responsibility to present an animal to the fair for competition that’s free of all of those,” Forshey said.

The Agriculture Department says the exhibitor hasn’t had to forfeit his awards yet. That will be up to the county fair board when the investigation wraps up.

The lamb will still go to market when test results come up clear.

