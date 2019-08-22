Central States Fair may be one for the record books

We are at the halfway point of the 2019 Central States Fair and it is shaping up to be a good one.

Fair general manager Ron Jeffries says this year is currently ahead of the 2018 record year.

While planning for this year's fair, crews were nervous about how the weather would factor into their attendance numbers due to having a wet year,

But so far everything has come up bright and sunny.

"You know when we looked at the weather pattern early in the year we were nervous. We bought some weather insurance just because the weather kept hitting every week. We have been fortunate that we've avoided any of the weather for this time of the year," Ron Jeffries, General Manager of the Central State Fair, said

