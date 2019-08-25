Central States Fair attendance is up from last year

As the ferris wheel starts to slow down and the smell of Hot Cheeto corn dogs blow away, it's time to take a look at how everything fared out.

General Manager Ron Jeffries and staff say they saw a decent increase in attendance.

"Our numbers are up about twenty percent straight across the board so between the passes, tickets, gate admissions, concessions, and carnival. It's been a really good run for us," says Jeffries.

Although they were skeptical about trying to surpass last years sales, this year's concert line-up, delicious food, and exciting attractions brought them beyond what they were expecting.

The staff weren't the only ones that noticed the turnout size, locals say they loved this year's fair too.

Marissa Bonsness and Laura Bonsness love to go to the fair every year.

"Yeah, we've been coming here for awhile and it's just fun to see what new rides they have and experience it," says Marissa. "Yeah usually every year we buy the button or the passes and then we attend a lot of the different events," says Laura.

Next year, the Central States Fair is going to be pushed back into the school year because of the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but that's not going to stop event coordinators from creating educational opportunities for students to come visit.

"Well when we reach out to the schools its gotta be to provide them with some kind of value of learning process for their students and so we'll split that between agriculture, between the programs that they do at the Rapid City Library and the Journey Museum," says Jeffries. "And we'll look for ways to make it so that it's a good time for the kids to come out and join us either during the school day or right after school."

Next August, the Central States Fair starts on the twenty first and goes until the thirtieth.