Central States Fair & Fair showcases wide variety of art

It's not just the food, music and rides that keeps people coming to the Central States Fair, it's also art that can unite a region.

Throughout the fair at the Fine Art's Building, you can experience a wide variety of different mediums from photography, painting, woodcarving to even horticulture.

It's an opportunity for people from around the area to have their art appreciated by the community.

There are at least 21 different divisions where artists can win either a blue ribbon worth $3 red ribbons for $2 and white ribbons for $1.

"We've got a lot of people that come out for photography, we got so many entries across the board quilting has just kind of exploded. Also when you walk through the building you'll have an opportunity," said Rebecca Bader, an event coordinator for Central States Fair & Rodeo, "we have artists that do their own artwork here everyday as well there are spinners in the other room."

There are more than 30 different educational demonstrations and seminars being held throughout the week in the fine arts area.

These workshops will be taught by volunteers known in their respective craft such as gardening, quilting, scrapbooking and more.

