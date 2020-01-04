Central High School theatre students lent a helping hand

The holiday season has come to an end, which means many are cleaning up their decorations and disposing of their Christmas trees.

Students from Central High School theatre group, along with Advocates for Creative Theatre Students, took the pressure off community members by removing their Christmas trees.

For the past two weekends, about 20 kids got their hands dirty and stopped at 15 houses that signed up for the program.

The students, with some help from their parents, then headed over to the Post 22 field to drop off the trees.

Students say this is not only a way to help community members; it is a team-building exercise.

"We get close with our community members, and a lot of us do a lot of hard work for the community. It's just a good way to get everyone involved and create a team of individuals to do good things," says Olivia Perli, a Central High School Student.

The money raised from the event supports the students traveling to Spain, France, and Italy in June, where they will be learning about the theatre and culture there.