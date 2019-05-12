Celebrate mothers and help a mammoth cause

To celebrate Mother's Day plenty of people will go out to brunch, a nice dinner, or shopping, but what about donating to the food pantry in Hot Springs? Some people visiting the Mammoth Site did just that.

With the nice weather people went out to celebrate Mother's Day.

At the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs they wanted to do something special by allowing free admission with the donation of three non-perishable food items.

Christin Mossman, tour supervisor at the Mammoth Site says, "It's just a way to get people here to the Mammoth Site and also to honor all the mothers and the sacrifices that they've made for their children just to get them in here for free. They can have a good time with their family and hopefully come back."

Like the Huff family visiting from Sturgis. They haven't been to the site in years and thought today was a great day to stop by.

"You know we figured it was just local and it was for a good cause so why not," says Nick Huff.

This year the goal is to collect 2,000 pounds of canned food items for the pantry. With a good start early in the day they expect to get close to that goal which has increased significantly over the years.

"I remember when I first started in 2016 it was maybe 700 pounds so it's just kept going up each year which is great because it's not only going for a good cause, but it's also getting mothers here for free to show our appreciation," says Mossman.

By doing this, Mossman also says they hope to raise some awareness for the food panty so that more people can donate food.