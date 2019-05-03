Celebrate Cinco de Mayo early with live music

Cinco de Mayo is Sunday, but you don't have to wait until then to get started with the festivities.

If you'd like to hear some Mexican music, Los Compas del Terre perform Friday night at the Central State Fairgrounds. Luis Cruz from Cruz Sounds DJ and Event Services brought the group in from Chicago for the first time. Since the Hispanic community has grown over the years, Cruz says bringing a band like this just seemed like the right move.

"Something new and not only that but something different to the Hispanic community here that they haven't had so yeah the reaction has been pretty surprising people are looking forward to it," says Cruz.

Cruz hopes there's a big turn out so he can work on bringing groups in more frequently.

The event starts at 9 tonight in the Soule building at the Central State Fairgrounds. If you haven't purchased your ticket you can do so at the door for $30. You must be 18 and older to attend.