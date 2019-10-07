Caught on camera: Deer bursts through N.Y. salon window

One woman suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt when a deer crashed through the front window of a New York hair salon and trashed the store before running out again.

The deer spent less than 30 seconds inside before it ran back out, but the time it did spend inside was "crazy," according to a salon customer. (Source: Jenisse Heredia/CNN)

Surveillance video from inside Long Island's Be.you.tiful Hair Salon shows a stylist trimming a male customer’s hair Saturday when a large deer crashes through the front window, sending shards of glass flying.

The deer jumps over a waiting customer on the coach near the window, kicking her in the process, before heading further inside.

The salon owner, identified by WCBS as Jenisse Heredia, says she at first thought a car had hit the store.

“I was just terrified. I just couldn’t believe it was happening,” she said.

The deer spent less than 30 seconds inside before it ran back out, but according to Edward Preuss, the man getting a haircut in the surveillance video, the time it did spend inside was “crazy.”

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Preuss told WCBS. “I mean it was running into walls. It was knocking over all of her equipment. It was bleeding all over the place.”

Thankfully, Heredia says there was no significant damage to the salon, besides the shattered window. She did have to clean up deer blood from the floor.

The woman hit by the deer had leg and head pain and was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Heredia believes the deer came from some nearby woods and lost its way before plowing into her salon, according to WCBS.

