Cats causing problems in mobile home parks

Cats may be cute and cuddly for some, but for others they are a major problem.

Feral cats are a particular problem for people living in mobile home parks because they are adept at getting under the trailer skirts and they are really good at reproducing.

Additionally, people feeding the cats makes it difficult to get rid of them.

Kendra Hall lives at Countryside Mobile Estates in Rapid City and says she put out a trap to catch a skunk but has only caught cats. She says in the last two or three months she has caught nearly a dozen feral cats.

"I love animals but they turn the bottom of my house into a cat box," Hall said. "Basically for warmth, they tear out my insulation so they can be by the vents. It affects my power bills and comfort level in the home because the insulation is gone because the cats decided to make it their home."

In seven years, two cats and their offspring can produce more than 420,000 kittens.

