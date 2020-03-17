Catholic Dioceses of Rapid City and Sioux Falls suspends all public masses due to COVID-19 pandemic

All daily and Sunday masses in both the Rapid City and Sioux Falls Dioceses are suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That announcement was released today in a joint statement from both dioceses.

The statement says that while no decision has been made on Holy Week liturgies, it is probable the suspension announced today will also impact those liturgies.

The release cites the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to limit gatherings to ten people.

The suspension includes all gatherings for social and educational purposes in Catholic facilities in both dioceses.