Catfish shatters N.C. woman’s car windshield

You look out for bad drivers and objects in the road while you're driving, but a North Carolina woman says her car was hit by something truly unexpected – a falling catfish.

A falling catfish hit a North Carolina woman's car while she is driving on the road. (Source: Rhesa Walston via WCTI/CNN)

Rhesa Walston was driving her SUV home from her mother’s house when she got a surprise from the sky.

“I couldn’t stop it. It was just coming and coming and bam!" said Walston. “I freaked out."

The fish shattered her windshield.

“The bird's got a fish. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it's a catfish.’ And about that time he drops it and it lands on my windshield and tiny glass just goes everywhere,” she said.

Walston says it was unbelievable.

“Is this real? Did I really just get hit by a fish? Because who's going to believe that I hit a catfish if I can't find the catfish?" she said

It was real. After she safely pulled off the side of the road, she went on the hunt for it, with the help of a few friends. She snapped a photo of the evidence.

Walston is thankful it didn't cause more damage.

She posted her wild experience on Facebook, and it went viral. It now has more than 139,000 shares and 14,000 comments.

It's reaching people all over the world. She says she's always wanted to be famous but not for this

“Ridiculous for somebody's who's never had more than five shares on a picture. It's surreal,” Walston said.

Walston has some advice for other drivers.

“Look out for fish cause you never know when you're going to see one,” she said.

Insurance took care of Walston’s new windshield. She says she will now on the lookout for fish while driving around town.

