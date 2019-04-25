Case against man accused of plotting to kill doctor takes a new turn

He's already accused of plotting to kill a local doctor, charged with attempted first degree murder and criminal solicitation.

Thursday morning in court, new similar allegations surface against 63-year old William Thoman of Rapid City, this time involving a judge and a witness in his case.

Thoman's attorney, John M. Fitzgerald, argued Thursday for a reduction in Thoman's current $250,000 bond.

In response, assistant attorney general Trevor Thielen said Seventh Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle recused herself from Thoman's case due to a new ongoing investigation into Thoman.

Thielen said Thomas is alleged to have made statements to others in jail about how to get rid of a judge and a witness in the case.

Thoman's attorney accused of the state of trying to sensationalize the case and called the allegations absolute nonsense, saying they took him by surprise.

Fitzgerald says, "Typically you don't reveal the substance of ongoing investigations if they are ongoing. That's why I called it sensational. that it was said just to keep him in jail, more or less. It's a sensational allegation and unfortunately rather than being at his house on home arrest, which is what we agreed to or what we had offered, he is on suicide watch at the jail."

Thielen said in court that no charges have been filed over the new allegations.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly declined to change Thoman's bond, leaving it at $250,000.

They also set an August trial date on Thoman's original charges.