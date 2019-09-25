'That's an evil person': Carjacker steals U-Haul, kills couple's dog

Matthew Schultz is heartbroken and angry after a carjacker attacked him, stole his U-Haul with his dog inside, and then later shot and killed the beloved pet.

Carjacker in Houston steals couple's U-Haul, kills their dog (Source: KRTK, Matthew Schultz via CNN)

Schultz is asking for help to find the person he calls a monster and wants justice after so much was taken from his life in one day.

Schultz made a plea as he held onto the door of the U-Haul truck early Sunday morning.

"Please just give me my baby back. Take everything else - just give me my baby back," he said.

It would be the last time he saw his dog, Mushu, alive as a carjacker drove off in the rental truck with the pet inside.

He waited in the parking lot of a hotel where he and his fiance, Blake Kollin, were staying the night. They planned to move into an apartment the next day.

"Out of nowhere this guy comes and opens the door and punches me in the face, punches me in the ribs, rips me out of the U-Haul, gets in, starts peeling away," Schultz said.

A KTRK reporter said to Schultz, "I imagine you held on to that U-Haul the way you did because your dog was in there."

"I tried everything, yeah. I just couldn't hold on any longer because he kept going faster and faster and faster," Schultz replied.

A day passed before Schultz and Kollin received the news: Police found the dog shot and killed.

"That's my baby. Thats my son - being told that your son is gone is the worst feeling in the world," Schultz said.

"For somebody to injure, not just injure, but to brutally murder somebody's baby, somebody's dog," Kollin said.

The couple is also out $4,000 that they hoped to use for their new apartment.

"So now I don't even know what we're gonna do," Kollin said.

It's a loss that set them back, but it feels nothing like the loss that's irreplaceable.

"The sweetest puppy on the on the face of the earth. I know how scared he must have been," Schultz said.

Schultz said he didn't get a good look at the suspect, but he remembers the carjacker had darker skin, was a little over 6-feet tall and wore a red hat.

"If someone can find this savage, this monster, not even a man, that's an evil person," Kollin said.

Schultz and Kollin started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills and Mushu's burial.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.